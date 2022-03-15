ALLENTOWN, Pa. - More feet on the beat.
Allentown's police chief and mayor want to beef up the police department.
One-time Allentown Police Captain and now City Councilman Daryl Hendricks says the number of current police officers, 213, is the same as in the year 2000.
"I think it's a low number, the city has grown significantly since then," Hendricks said.
He wants the city to add 10 new spots.
"I think it's something we can afford; I think it's something the taxpayers are willing to pay for," he said.
Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, the Queen City was given a $57-million federal boost, to make up lost revenue during COVID.
"If we had $20 million to spend on officers today, we'd still have to get them through the screening process," said Mayor Matt Tuerk.
Tuerk says there isn't $20 million to spend on new officers, and a long-term plan still needs to be put in place to pay for those 10 extra spots, once those federal dollars are gone.
But even without the federal funds, the current budget already has room to get to 228 officers. The rub? That high bar screening process that Tuerk says disqualifies 90% of applicants.
'We are an incredibly selective department, which means we get incredibly good officers," he said.
Hendricks says it's a personnel issue, not a funding one.
The majority of council does support adding 10 new officers. This includes Josh Siegel, who has pushed to cut back on the police budget in the past and reallocate funding. He's in favor but says there is a need for a longer-term plan on sustaining the salaries.
Tuerk says with city improvements made with the American Rescue Plan Funds, the tax base should grow, allowing those extra salaries to be sustained. Tuerk would like to add those 10 spots to next year's budget, but the city needs a steady stream of qualified candidates for the money to go to.