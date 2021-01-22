ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The mayor of Allentown gave an update Friday on what the city accomplished over the last year, and what we can expect to see in the near future.
In his annual State of the City address Mayor Ray O'Connell praised the city Health Bureau as a "source of guidance" in helping the city respond to the coronavirus pandemic. O'Connell said the bureau, which investigated close to 10,000 cases of COVID-19, helped provide guidance for entertainment venues, restaurants, day cares, the court system and a variety of businesses adjusting to different levels of containment.
The mayor said he aimed to reduce the city's budget deficit by ordering a hiring freeze and strict spending reductions, offering temporary voluntary furloughs, restructuring debt service and issuing 2020 series general obligation bonds to actualize nearly $4 million of additional liquidity in the General Fund. The city anticipates the 2020 Consolidated Annual Financial Report will likely show a modest year-end deficit.
O'Connell said the city will be addressing lead paint hazards in some 310 housing units over the next three years with the help of a $5.7 million federal grant and $500,000 in city Community Development Block Grant funds.
The mayor also touted some of the city's residential and economic trends. Preliminary approval has been granted for a nearly 1,100-space parking deck between Walnut and Maple streets, netting more than 450 parking spaces downtown.
More than 600 housing units are either under construction or proposed, O'Connell said, and there has been progress on The Da Vinci Center project. A 125,000 square-foot office building is anticipated on the waterfront and the former Neuweiler bottling shop will be converted into a 42,000 square-foot office building, the mayor said.
After the demolition of the former Allentown State Hospital, the Pennsylvania Department of General Services will create a competitive bidding process to consider redevelopment options for the site, O'Connell said.
Negotiators for the city and the Lehigh County Authority reached a settlement ending years of disputes and litigation and solidifying their partnership on the concession lease of Allentown’s water and sewer utility systems through 2063, the mayor said. O'Connell said the agreement was “one of our top accomplishments of 2020.”
In 2021 residents will see $1.3 million in ADA ramp design and construction in UGI project areas and another $1 million in street maintenance construction and curb and sidewalk construction. The mayor said the city will continue converting its street lights to LEDs. Solar lights are being installed on American Parkway from Union Street to Airport Road at a cost of $1.2 million.
Users of the Allentown’s recreation facilities can register for programs or rent fields on the MyRec.com Recreation Software system.
O'Connell said the city continues to look for ways to reduce expenses and increase revenues. He also plans to revise Business Privilege Tax regulations.