ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The proposed 2023 budget for Allentown does not include a tax increase.

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk delivered the Proposed Budget and Capital Program for the fiscal year 2023 to City Council Monday in accordance with the City’s Home Rule Charter.

The balanced budget has no tax or fee increases, and does not require any additional borrowing, according to a news release from the city. The proposed budget uses $5 million in ARPA funds for revenue replacement.

The proposed budget is available for public review at City Hall, the Allentown Public Library, the Lehigh County Law Library, and online.

Mayor Tuerk will deliver his budget message next Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Council has established public meetings on the budget to correspond to the standing committees that have jurisdiction over the administration in their respective areas: Budget and Finance, Human Resources, Community and Economic Development, Appointments and Administration, Parks and Recreation, Public Safety, and Public Works.

Tentative Schedule

Wednesday, October 26

Mayor’s Budget Message

Budget and Finance: General Overview, Revenue and Expenditure Estimates, Five Year Plan; Finance Review; Introduction of Budget Bills, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 2

Community and Economic Development, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 9

Public Safety: Fire, Police, EMS, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, November 14

Human Resources, Risk Management and Non-Departmental: General and Civic, Mayor, Managing Director, Information Systems, Controller, Solicitor’s Office, Council, 5:30 p.m.

Parks and Recreation, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 16

Public Works, Solid Waste, Liquid Fuels, Stormwater Management Fund, Administrative Order Fund - Equipment and Capital Projects Fund, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 7

Special Council Meeting

Budget Amendment Meeting, 6 p.m.

Adoption of Budgets, 7 p.m.

December 14 and December 21 are also open dates on the schedule. Council may set up other meetings at the request of four members of Council or by the Council President.

Council and the Administration must adopt an annual budget no later than December 31.