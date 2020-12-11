ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Mayor Ray O'Connell says he is running for reelection.
O'Connell said he made the decision Friday morning after speaking with his family Thursday night.
This means that businessman Nat Hyman will not run.
The two former rivals met Thursday at Hyman's office to discuss the race.
Hyman had said if O'Connell runs, then he won't, and will instead would give O'Connell his full support.
Hyman says he's concerned about Ce-Ce Gerlach winning, and doesn't want to split the vote.