ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There's some confusion about a letter sent on NAACP letterhead, accusing Allentown's Mayor of ignoring cases of discrimination in the workplace.

NAACP leaders now say they didn't know anything about the letter before it was released, and they're conducting an internal review. Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk said it was shocking to receive the letter, accusing him of ignoring discrimination.

"They are an important ally in the work that we've done, and they have been to this point. So that's where the surprise comes from," said Tuerk.

It was also surprising for the NAACP Allentown Chapter leadership. Vice President Dan Bosket told us he didn't know anything about it before the letter was released, but NAACP member Phoebe Harris, who is also on the Allentown School Board, said she stands firmly behind it.

"It's just complete racism. It's not even undercover like it used to be. Now it's just overt," said Harris.

Harris said the allegations in the letter, including a claim that white police officers in the Allentown Police Department threatened to shoot their Black colleagues, needed to be shared to protect minority employees.

"When they do get jobs in Allentown, or the City of, they're treated like sub-human. Second-class citizens," said Harris.

Harris said she was even included on a call where one employee experienced discrimination.

"He was talking to his employer, and they were extremely demeaning, and they made him sign something when he didn't know truly what he signed. So these are the things that I know for a fact, because I was on the phone call," said Harris.

Mayor Tuerk denies there is any culture of discrimination in the city.

"We have made a commitment to investigate any claim of discrimination that's occurring in the City of Allentown as a workplace," said Tuerk.

The letter calls for diversity training for city employees in the next 60 days, something Harris hopes the mayor takes seriously.

"Do something about the problems that we are bringing forward to you. Give us solutions," said Harris.

Mayor Tuerk said the NAACP needs to work things out internally.

"I really think that the work to be done here is to figure out what the heck is going on at the Allentown Branch of the NAACP," said Tuerk.