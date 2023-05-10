ALLENTOWN, Pa. - In Allentown, elementary school students had some special guests join them on their way to school Wednesday morning.

They were joined by Mayor Matt Tuerk and Superintendent Carol Birks.

The district is trying to figure out how to expand its bus routes so fewer kids are walking far to school.

Tuerk and Birks rode on a bus with Lehigh Parkway Elementary students.

"Our basic aim is to provide more opportunities for our early learners to take school buses to school," Birks said.

Birks says some students, as young as five, walk a mile or more to school.