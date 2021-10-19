ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "Do you think the mayor should be vaccinated?" asked Business Matters host Tony Iannelli to Allentown mayoral candidates Republican Tim Ramos and Democrat Matt Tuerk.
"He's the mayor of Allentown. The mayor has to set an example for the entire city for public health," Tuerk said.
"I'm not anti-vax, that has never come out of my mouth, every person needs to do what's best for themselves. I don't support mandates," Ramos said.
Ramos and Tuerk took questions from Ianelli about subjects ranging from COVID-19 to the city's budget at a debate Tuesday inside Allentown's Civic Theatre.
The hour-long debate was anything but political theatre, especially on the issue of housing and absentee landlords. Ramos advocates being tough on fines, while Tuerk wants a more measured approach of constant engagement.
"Fines don't work. We need to take intelligent approaches to get to where we want to be. Not just the hammer every time," Tuerk said.
"So, you want to capitulate to people who don't serve no matter what you do, you give the leg, the arm and they still violate the community, we should have more meetings and round table discussions?" Ramos countered.
Throughout the debate Ramos tried to paint Tuerk as an outsider, who doesn't know the community.
Tuerk touted his Central American experience and said Ramos lives in the past with no clear vision for the future.
Both have Latino roots.
"The majority of Latino voters right now ask is it time to have a mayor that represents the people, both of you have Latino roots," Iannelli said of the importance to people of Latino heritage to have a mayor in office with their background.
"Again I talk about the culture of Allentown, we need a leader from right here who understands. I understand the Latino community, I understand the downtown community," Ramos said.
"My plan to engage in the Latino community is I think we need a Latino Affairs Council. A group of people who can inform all of City Hall about Latino affairs," Tuerk said.
The mayoral debate will air in its entirety on Business Matters on Oct. 25.
Election Day is Nov. 2.