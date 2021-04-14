ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "I can make a promise that I will work with our director of finance and work with outside agencies to come in and act as a supportive role to ensure we are maximizing every dollar."
Allentown mayoral candidate Ce Ce Gerlach adds at this point she doesn't know if taxes would increase under her administration. But she says she would implement priority-based budgeting and would aim to have the budget be as financially lean as possible.
"My approach to improving the tax situation in Allentown is to increase the base of underutilized properties, take the burden off the people who have been investing in the city for a long time," said Matt Tuerk.
Candidate Tuerk would reassess those commercial properties and raise rates on them, not homeowners.
The question comes after the city raised property taxes 27% at the end of 2018, the first increase in more than a decade.
"I don't see a tax raise for 2022 at all. Obviously when $57 million comes your way you can do some things with the general budget you couldn't do before in the general budget. Does give you some flexibility, we have sound financial footing right now," said current Mayor Ray O'Connell.
O'Connell said it was the opposite in 2018 when he pushed that 27% tax hike. The alternative he said would be to be taken over by the state.
Julio Guridy voted against that increase and wants to incentivize more middle-class homeowners to buy in the city to strengthen the tax base.
"Even if they have to get a little incentive or not pay taxes for a few years, bring them in," he said.
Lone Republican candidate Tim Ramos would look to cut spending to obviate a future tax increase.
"If I can cut that 27%, I would definitely walk it back, but you can't say what you will do unless you have the full picture in front of you," Ramos said.
As for school taxes, which have increased the past four years, four of the candidates said they would push a relationship to try and help. O'Connell stressed the city has no authority, but would be open to working with the district if asked.