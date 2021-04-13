ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Over the next two years Allentown will receive $57 million from federal stimulus money. Half is in hand, and the remaining $28 million will come next year. It has to be spent by 2024, and there are parameters in how the money is spent.
We asked the five candidates running for Allentown mayor what would be their first priority in spending that money.
"I would like to work with some of the real estate properties in our city to make sure all those blighted properties we have, that we start fixing them," said Julio Guridy.
As part of that $57 million of federal stimulus money given to the city, City Council President and candidate for mayor Julio Guridy would then like to sell those properties to first-time home buyers. He would also like to invest in infrastructure and public safety.
'We can actually start to address a wide spectrum of housing services for people who are either at risk or becoming homeless or on the streets," said Ce Ce Gerlach.
City Council member Ce Ce Gerlach wants to do that by buying and converting a downtown building to be a year-round homeless shelter, as well as add transitional living units and add an array of social services aimed at the homeless. Gerlach also wants to have a fund for unregulated businesses, like home nail or hair salons, to be able to join the economy. She says they are cracks that need to be filled and thinks a one-stop online portal on becoming licensed would be a benefit.
Matt Tuerk, who worked at the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, says he wants to build on his economic development background to better incentivize entrepreneurship with a revolving loan fund aimed at small businesses, that he says will pay for itself.
"It would be an ongoing resource for Allentown entrepreneurs that would really end up strengthening our neighborhoods," he said.
Tuerk also stressed fixing the housing stock. He wants to get funds into the hands of homeowners, enabling them to fix everything from landscaping and roofing to plumbing and the wiring inside.
Current Mayor Ray O'Connell says he would fill the $700,000 budget deficit and focus on fixing the city's infrastructure.
"The permanent structures such as our swimming pools, some of our playgrounds. Go back to the residents and ask what they want. Bridges," O'Connell said.
O'Connell also wants to use the funds to invest in fixing blighted properties to improve the housing stock, and help first-time homebuyers.
For the lone Republican candidate Tim Ramos, he too would close the budget gap and create an initiative to encourage home ownership.
"We have a decreasing home ownership community and an increasing home rangership community, so we need to go back to being homeowner strong," he said.
Ramos also wants to issue an array of small business loans and eliminate red tape to help small businesses get off the ground.
The primary election is set for May 18.