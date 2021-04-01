ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Candidates vying to become Allentown's next mayor answered questions about the LGBTQ community in a virtual forum Thursday night hosted by PBS39, WLVR and Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center.
Four of the five mayoral candidates — incumbent Allentown Mayor Ray O'Connell, Councilwoman Ce-Ce Gerlach, city council President Julio Guridy, and Matt Tuerck — were on hand for the virtual event. Tim Ramos, who is also running for mayor, declined the invitation, according to event moderators.
Moderators fielded questions from the community about jobs, fair housing, homelessness, business, economic disparities and bias.
"Unless we take on these biases and these systemic issues with specific policies and intentional planning, they will continue to permeate throughout this society," said Gerlach. "I will stand with you. I have your back."
"As an immigrant and facing some of those issues, I want to make sure that doesn't happen to anybody," said Guridy. "I have a plan to have an inclusion diversity person to make sure that those issues don't happen in our cities. I want to make sure that all people have an opportunity to be employed in our city and the Lehigh Valley."
"It's a fight for the underdog," said Tuerck. "It's a fight for the people who aren't getting fair treatment. A commitment to making sure that everyone in our community has a count. It's my heart and commitment for those people," he said. "I want to fight for you."
"The first thing I did when I took office was hire a human relations officer," said O'Connell, who added that city employees get LGBTQ and diversity training annually.
Gerlach said in order to fix the problems facing the LGBTQ community, more needs to be done including providing additional shelters for transgender youth.
"LGBQT suffers homelessness at a higher rate but there's only one shelter in the entire Lehigh Valley that accepts youth who are trans," she said.
Tuerck said he would work towards affordable and fair housing access for the LGBTQ community. He said he would have the Human Relations Commission work with both landlords and tenants to inform them of their rights and make it easier to access affordable and fair housing in the city.
"We have to make sure that everyone is safe and sheltered, and get the necessary needed services to make their lives better going forward," said O'Connell. "We need to make sure that everyone is sheltered and in a safe, loving, caring environment."
O'Connell also said he has been working at increasing salaries for the city's seasonal employees. He intends to increase the hourly wages to up to $15 per hour in the next three years.
"We have to do a better job to increase that wage so that we make sure they earn a decent wage to bring home to their families," he said.
Guridy said he would like to develop a plan that will allow people to more easily open businesses in the city.
"I'd like to develop a plan that will take people who want to get into business from A to Z to make sure that they don't go through the red tape that they usually experience with cities including Allentown," said Guridy. "I want to make it easy for people who want to open a business and look at ways of how they open a business instead of telling them why they can't open a business in Allentown and provide some incentives in Allentown."