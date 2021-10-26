ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown mayoral candidates are taking every opportunity to reach voters just one week before Election Day.
In a town hall Tuesday night hosted by Allentown Young Professionals at Mountainville Youth Center, Democrat Matt Tuerk and Republican Tim Ramos answered tough questions, including about gun control and the rise in crime in the city.
"I think the best way to address the disease of violence in the City of Allentown is to focus on the community determinants," Tuerk said.
"What we need is to be proactive in our community engagement, directly engaging young people," Ramos said.
Ramos, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary in the spring, proclaims himself as a political outsider.
Tuerk beat out Incumbent Democratic Mayor Ray O'Connell in the May primaries. He's running his campaign on being an ambassador for Allentown.
In a popular question Tuesday night, both men addressed how he would help reestablish young organizations.
"My belief is that we continue to convene those groups, that we can continue build on the model that Mountainville has presented and help those other youth organizations thrive," Tuerk said.
"We need to have an all-in approach, work alongside our school districts and all of our schools in the city so we're all working together and collaborating to promote our young people," Ramos said.
One topic both men adamantly agree on - in a city with a lot of diversity and a strong LatinX community, inclusion, communication, and emergency management needs improvement.
"In this instance I think there's a strong need to focus on representation in government, so this is why you invest in government that looks like the government the community serves," Tuerk said.
"I think that Matt was right we did a better job when a 911 call was run by the city," Ramos said. "There were a bunch of people that said we didn't want the county to take over our 911 call center."
Dozens of people also took part in Tuesday night's town hall virtually.
Tuerk and Ramos weren't the only candidates asking for your support.
Several other candidates for different positions all agree that it's crucial for you to exercise your vote on Election Day.
Election Day is next Tuesday, Nov. 2.