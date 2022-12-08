ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After sitting unused for 10 years, the Allentown Metal Works will soon be bringing jobs back into the city's urban core.

Wednesday night, City Council approved a measure to give $1 million towards the project.

"It was actually one of the last votes that I took in my last meeting was to forward the $1 million for final approval and absolutely this is one of the best use of ARPA dollars that I think the city could possibly make," said Pennsylvania Representative-elect Josh Siegel, a former member of city council.

He says the 17.5-acre site will bring upwards of 100 manufacturing jobs: "The Valley has done really well at maintaining its base of manufacturing, the city has really struggled."

In the Valley, manufacturing makes up around 18.5% of GDP, much higher than in the nation, at 12%.

"We're finding more folks are reentering the workforce, we're finding a better balance. We have about 1.2 million workers in an hour's drive, so that situation is getting better, but it's something we continue to work on. I would say usable space is more critical than available talent," said LVEDC President and CEO Don Cunningham.

He says the project is a great example of how to add space to keep that momentum going: "The nice thing about the work AEDC did in this case was to get an old building on a brownfield ready to go.

"So when we had a manufacturer that was growing, wanted to add jobs, there was somewhere for them to go."

"I think if you want to bring jobs back to Allentown, specifically family sustaining jobs, you want to attract new business and manufacturing," Siegel said. "You've got a create a whole package: quality of life, cultural amenities, arts and entertainment, housing that's affordable for people to reside in."