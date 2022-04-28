ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown middle school is getting something new to wrestle with.
South Mountain Middle School received a $7,000 donation Thursday to buy new wrestling mats.
The funding was spearheaded by State Rep. Peter Schweyer.
Juan Enriquez, South Mountain's assistant principal and wrestling coach, said the mats the school had been using were about 40 years old.
He said getting them replaced was long overdue.
"This is something the kids deserved year after year. They commit themselves to a program and a sport they never knew about before they came here and I'm glad it took place and it's going to benefit South Mountain for many years to come," Enriquez said.
Enriquez said some of the money will go toward new wrestling shoes and other equipment.