Rich Rolen, 69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The motorcyclist involved in a crash in a parking lot in Allentown has died from his injuries. 

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office reports Carlos Batista, 53 of Allentown was pronounced dead just before 4:00 p.m. Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.

The Coroner's Office says the cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries due to a motorcycle accident.

It happened just before 12:15 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot at 2100 Mack Boulevard.

Officials report Batista was riding a motorcycle, lost control and struck a curb.

