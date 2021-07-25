ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The motorcyclist involved in a crash in a parking lot in Allentown has died from his injuries.
The Lehigh County Coroner's Office reports Carlos Batista, 53 of Allentown was pronounced dead just before 4:00 p.m. Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.
The Coroner's Office says the cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries due to a motorcycle accident.
It happened just before 12:15 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot at 2100 Mack Boulevard.
Officials report Batista was riding a motorcycle, lost control and struck a curb.