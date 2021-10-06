ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown has to focus on gateways to downtown as it seeks to attract more investment, the city's deputy director of community and economic development said Wednesday.
"We want to make sure we are focusing on gateway corridors," Thomas Williams said at a meeting of the board of the Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority.
ANIZDA, as the authority is known, administers a program that spurs construction in a 130-acre downtown area by allowing builders to use some tax receipts to pay off debt from development.
Williams reviewed public improvements done in cooperation with ANIZDA, including the Court Street Arts Alley, new lighting at the Soldiers & Sailors Monument and parking authority pay stations. Another center city project, the redesign of the 7th and Hamilton street intersection, has been bogged down.
"It has gone much slower than it should have," Williams said. Seventh Street is a state road, leading to delays as the city deals with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
There is also opportunity to the west, in the 1000-1100 block of Hamilton Street.
"That area of Hamilton continues to see interest" from developers, Williams said during his presentation at the meeting, held at the America on Wheels Museum on North Front Street.
The block is not part of the Neighborhood Improvement Zone, where ANIZDA can allow the tax break. However, parcels can be added as long as an equal amount of land is removed from the zone.
"That's a gateway corridor to downtown," Williams said.
Developer J.B. Reilly said about $4 million is available from a revolving credit facility to push public improvements forward.
He asked that ANIZDA act fast, because "these projects take time to design and build."
Reilly is president of City Center Investment Corp. The company has invested about $800 million in the city, changing the Allentown skyline and attracting residents and businesses. Reilly sees more to come.
"I think we're in a great position," he said of the city.
ANIZDA's next board meeting will be on Nov. 3 at 5 p.m. at America on Wheels.