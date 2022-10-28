ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown branch of the NAACP is calling on the Pennsylvania Board of Education to take over all operations of the Allentown School District.

The statement came after the district's Board of Directors voted to hire Carol Birks as an interim superintendent at a special meeting Thursday night.

The group also said it is demanding a forensic audit of the district.

Birks will receive a $850 per day salary. She will work three days a week until Dec. 16. Thereafter it will become full-time employment. Birks was the only candidate who applied.

The organization says it also wants a reason why the district decided to part ways with Superintendent John Stanford last week. No explanation was given, other than that it was a mutual decision between Stanford and the district.

Friday is Stanford's last day.