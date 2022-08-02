ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The City of Allentown has announced that David Synnamon has been named the new director for the Allentown Health Bureau starting August 8.

According to a city press release, Synnamon served as the injury prevention manager for the city’s health bureau since 2014.

He also served as the city’s deputy vaccine coordinator during the COVID-19 vaccination effort under the leadership of Vicky Kistler, who is now the community and economic development director.

“As past director of the Allentown Health Bureau, I wholeheartedly support David in his new position. It’s exciting to pass the baton to such a talented individual,” said Kistler.

“I am honored and excited to serve as the next director for the Allentown Health Bureau,” said Synnamon.

“The team we have here at the health bureau is second to none and I know in the coming weeks, months, and years we can do great things to help the residents of Allentown and to protect and promote their health outcomes,” he added.

Synnamon holds a master’s degree in public health from Drexel University.