ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Factory held the 4th annual StartUp Lehigh Valley Entrepreneur Pitch competition Wednesday night.

Ten local entrepreneurs pitched their products to a panel of judges with the hopes of winning the grand prize, $20,000, to put towards their company.

The Shark-Tank-like event saw products ranging from whipped coffee to spray-able vitamins.

At the end of the night, the grand prize went to Allentown native Giana Jarrah for her creation of feminine probiotics, "With Meraki."

In her acceptance speech, Jarrah talked about her time at the Baker Institute.

"Six months ago I was just a bio-medical engineer. I was a scientist. And Lehigh's Baker Institute six months has transformed me into an entrepreneur," Jarrah said.

The college award went to Lehigh University for having the most amount of students participate in the event.

The competition aired on WFMZ-TV.