In its third public hearing, the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection has focused on former President Donald Trump’s pressure on his vice president to delay or reject the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. It has also attempted to show how that pressure incited an angry mob to break into the Capitol that day. Vice President Mike Pence presided over the certification in the vice president’s traditional ceremonial role, and did not give in to Trump’s pressure. Lawmakers on the nine-member panel, and the witnesses who testified at the hearing, all described Pence’s decision as having averted a constitutional crisis.