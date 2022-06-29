Joseph Petro says he was astonished by the January 6 Committee testimony regarding the Secret Service Tuesday.
During his 23 years as an agent, the Allentown native led President Ronald Reagan's protective detail. He says hearing that agents had to shut down President Donald Trump's desire to go to the Capitol during the siege is unprecedented.
"I would be thinking number one, I'm not endangering other people unnecessarily, including him, by taking him up to the Capitol, knowing what was going on there," said Petro.
Petro says presidential motorcades often include dozens of vehicles, so going to the Capitol would have been irresponsible.
In his best-selling book, "Standing Next to History," Petro describes the daily duties and dangers Secret Service agents face, saying they train for different assassination scenarios and utilize a variety of resources to protect the president, including metal detectors at large gatherings like Trump's rally on January 6.
According to testimony by a former aide, Trump wanted those metal detectors removed so more of his supporters could attend the rally.
"The Secret Service made a very good decision in that instance by not taking the mags away. The magnetometer program started when I was with President Reagan. We finally got money to buy magnetometers after the assassination attempt," Petro said.
Some of the testimony about what happened between Trump and the Secret Service is reportedly being disputed.
Several agents have testified before the committee and could do so again publicly. That is something they rarely do because of a code of silence, that prevents security procedures from being compromised.
Even so, Petro says he thinks, in this case, it's important that the public hears from all those involved.
"I think it's important for the Secret Service to do the same thing, go under oath in front of the committee and say this is what happened and tell the truth whatever it is. And I'll be interested to watch that," said Petro.