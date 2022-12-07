ALLENTOWN, Pa. - 81 years ago Wednesday, thousands of Americans lost their lives at Pearl Harbor. It's a day that launched the United States into World War II, and is a day Allentown native Richard Schimmel remembers all too well.

"I went right over to Hawaii to the Panama Canal," said Schimmel.

Richard was in his 20s. He remembers the weather in Hawaii, the duty he was sent to do, and remembers his best friend Joe McDonald, who, on that infamous morning, alerted him that Japan was about to attack.

"December 7 early in the morning he came running into the tent and said, 'hey Schi, the Japs are coming,'" remembered Schimmel. "Within 5-10 minutes they dropped the first bomb."

Troops sprang into action. Richard was assigned to put radar units up. It was the U.S. Army's primary way to detect any incoming raids.

"Nobody knew what radar was. It was so new. At that time, you could go as far as 100 miles with radar to pick up something," said Schimmel.

It was one hour and 15 minutes of pure destruction.

"They start bombing and we started sending ours up but it was too late then, they did most of their damage," said Schimmel. "They wanted to come back again but they knew we'd be ready for them."

The attack killed over 2300 U.S. troops, and 68 civilians. 19 U.S. Navy ships and eight battleships were left destroyed, or damaged.

Richard Schimmel says he's lucky to be alive today. He was given the chance to come home, go to work, and start a family. But throughout it all, 81 years later, he still thinks about the men who sacrificed it all.

"I think about the people that died. That bothers me," said Schimmel. "That's mostly the thing I think about."