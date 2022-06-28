BETHLEHEM, Pa. - On the Lehigh-Berks County line, it's sour cherry-picking season for Scholl Orchards.
Brothers Jake and Ben are third-generation farmers. Ben's 5-year-old Cotten may be the 4th.
Their crop is sold at their Bethlehem market, Easton's Farmers Market, local restaurants like Bolete, and wholesale.
The community's appetite feeds their family.
"We do have strong community support but we still have to push hard to get these people to realize why local is better than not local," Ben said.
People are starting to pick it up, at least according to farming trade group Verdesian. They ranked Allentown and its surroundings the fourth-best area in the country to support local farming.
Poughkeepsie, New York came in first, Harrisburg second, Albany, New York third.
Factors included the number of area farms, farmers markets, farm-to-table restaurants, and climate.
"These are vital to growing the local economy," said Brian Moyer of Penn State Ag. Extension.
He adds the ranking undersold the Lehigh Valley. He says, Poughkeepsie for example, benefits from New Yorkers driving up from the city, while our area is more locally based.
"There's 330 farmers markets in the state, in a 5-month market season generate, a conservative figure, of $100 million in economic activity," he said, adding there are 12 farmers markets in the Lehigh Valley.
As for the Brothers Scholl, they're hopeful views like atop their orchard, which looks out over rolling hills and Hawk Mountain, do more than just feed the soul.
"As farmers we want to keep the land in farming. Not warehouses, and not abandoned in the woods. We want to keep growing for our customers," Jake said.
The USGA says at $600 million, Pennsylvania ranks only behind California in direct-to-consumer sales in regards to farming products.
For more on the ranking you can head to the Verdesian website.