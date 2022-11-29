ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The check is in the mail for an agency that aims to give moms-to-be and young children a leg up.

State Sen. Pat Browne announced $400,000 in state funding for Community Services for Children Tuesday.

It's an organization that prioritizes early education and support for young children and their families.

The group used part of Tuesday's ceremony to thank Senator Browne, saying he's been a longtime champion of early education.

Browne said this was his last public event before leaving office.

He got a musical sendoff from a group of whistle-playing kids.