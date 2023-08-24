ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County district attorney has issued a ruling on a deadly officer-involved shooting in Allentown.

DA Jim Martin said Thursday that two Allentown officers were justified in firing multiple times at a man running from and firing at them.

Dominick Hogans, 27, died after the gunfire in the early-morning hours of July 24 in the area of Turner and N. Sixth streets, authorities said.

"While it is unfortunate anytime an officer is required to use deadly force, there is no question that the use of deadly force against Dominick Hogans was justified," Martin said in his letter to the Allentown police chief.

The encounter started when a 911 caller reported a man, later identified as Hogans, waving a gun near the Allentown Transportation Center on Church Street, between Turner and Linden streets, Martin said.

When police arrived, Hogans ran and the officer gave chase. Several other responding officers joined the chase, also on foot, and could clearly see Hogans had a gun, which was later determined to be stolen, the DA said.

At one point, Hogans swung his hand backward and fired two shots at the pursuing officers, narrowly missing two of them, Martin said. One of the shots hit a nearby home, just feet from a bedroom window where someone was sleeping.

The two officers returned fire, shooting 11 times total between the two of them, the DA said. Nine of the shots hit Hogans, and the officers immediately gave medical treatment.

Hogans was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, authorities said.

"Had (the officers) not acted quickly to end this threat, there is every reason to believe that Hogans would have continued to fire at the pursuing officers, endangering their lives as well as the lives of residents of the area..." Martin said in his letter.

Investigators believe Hogans stole the gun, which was recovered loaded on scene, from someone within the last 24 hours. The gun was legally registered to a man who told police that he sometimes lets Hogans, who is homeless, shower and sleep in his home, Martin said. The DA said that man will not face any charges.