ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown officials are tired of people illegally using fireworks and causing hundreds of disturbances every year around the July 4 holiday.

Mayor Matt Tuerk put out a tweet saying consequences were coming for those responsible. The tweet was in response to a video our reporter Grace Griffaton captured on her cell phone of people launching fireworks off at Joseph Daddona Lake and Terrace. That park is just a few blocks away from J. Birney Crum Stadium, where the city was holding its professional show. Mayor Tuerk retweeted Grace, calling the activity "heinously stupid."

Across town on the West End, we spoke with Don McAuley, who told us his neighborhood looked very similar.

"It gets more and more every year, so one of the things that I have to do is close my windows, otherwise it just fills with smoke," said McAuley.

One of his neighbors took a cell phone video of people illegally setting off fireworks too close to homes. McAuley was outside with his 5-week-old grandson when the booms began.

"He shook. He didn't cry, but each time it happened, so we had to take him in, because we just didn't know what effect could be on a child. So his night outside was over as soon as they started going off," said McAuley.

Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca told us in a phone call July 4 is one of their busiest nights.

"The July 4th holiday, or July 4th day, is actually one of the highest calls for service, and we had in excess of I believe it was 360 calls or so," said Chief Roca.

But Chief Roca said they only issued about five citations, because it's difficult to catch people in the act.

"When we get to a location, we have to look and see who exactly did it, and if we get there and there's no one around, then it's kind of difficult to assess who exactly did it," said Chief Roca.

There is actually a bill in the Pennsylvania legislature to ban Class C consumer fireworks, but Rep. Tarah Probst of Stroudsburg told us in a phone call, right now it's a dead end.

"I'm told that it's going to die in the Senate, because the money that comes in from the fireworks just puts a lot in the General Fund, but I think that it's really sad that money takes precedence over people, places, and things," said Rep. Probst.

McAuley said, laws aside, he just hopes people can learn to be respectful of their neighbors.

"I don't have any recommendation on how to enforce laws or anything, but you would hope that people would chill and be safe about it," said McAuley.

The law regarding fireworks in Pennsylvania says you can't set off fireworks in a public park or within 150 feet of an occupied house. If police catch you, you can get a ticket costing you up to $100 the first time, up to $300 the second time, and up to $1,000 the third time.