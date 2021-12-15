ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council on Wednesday night formally adopted the city's 2022 budget which contains no tax increase.
Mayor Ray O'Connell's final budget features $124.8 million in spending. Wednesday night's approval involved separate votes on various individual budgets, including liquid fuels, Trexler, solid waste, housing and rental unit funds.
"It's fair to the taxpayers and to employees," O'Connell told council following the vote. "… You did the right thing."
Other business
In other news, council adopted a 2022-26 Capital Improvement Program. The plan identifies various infrastructure projects the city should address in the next five years.
Those projects include bridge replacements, street paving, park improvements and roof replacements. In addition to announcing the planned projects, the CIP also identifies from where the money will come to pay for them and how long the projects should take to complete. Improvements or replacement projects without secured funding were not included.
In other business, council rejected a two-year contract with King George Fleet Services to provide vehicle maintenance services for city vehicles. The Arlington, Texas-based company would have received $2.693 million in year one, and $2.730 million in year two. The deal could have been renewed for three additional one-year terms. The contract failed by a 2-5 vote.
The legislative body did OK a contract with Wood Environmental and Infrastructure Solution, Inc. to assist the city with "with a wide range of stormwater management program support services."
The pact will ensure the city is compliant with MS4 national pollutant discharge elimination permit requirements. The deal with Wood is on an as-needed basis not to exceed $158,315 per year for the next three years, provided options on years two and three are extended.
Council did not vote on an amendment to the city's zoning map to rezone a parcel of land located at 1837 W. Linden St. from from Medium Density Residential to Highway Business district. President Julio Guridy recommended the developer "go back to the drawing board" and "go back and work on it."
In other business, council approved the appointment of Eileen Aguilera to serve on the Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority (ANIZA) board. Aguilera will fill the term of Adrian Shanker, who resigned from ANIZDA in September. The term runs through Jan. 1, 2024.
Finally, Wednesday night's meeting was the last for Guridy, who was first elected to the legislative body in 2001.