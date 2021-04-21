ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council approved legislation called the "Allentown Landlord Accountability Resolution" during its Wednesday night meeting.
The bill offers 10 recommendations which the city's Department of Community and Economic Development will be tasked with implementing. Calling "quality, safe and affordable housing a right for each resident," council said the city has a "moral, ethical and legal obligation to ensure our residents live in housing without fear of discrimination on the grounds of race, sexual orientation, gender identity or income status."
In order to make this possible, the city needs a "well-funded, strategic and comprehensive campaign to address slumlords and clean-up our housing stock."
The city will explore hiring "additional housing attorneys who can more aggressively utilize state statues, such as Act 90, to hold slumlords accountable through pursuing their personal assets and pursuing criminal charges."
The new lawyers will also "function as localized housing advocates, providing assistance in mediating landlord tenant disputes, negotiating payments schedules to prevent eviction and work to address short-term homelessness.
Allentown will also collaborate with Lehigh County to form a Housing Court which "will expressly deal with issues related to housing such as tenant concerns, lack of landlord compliance with city codes and potential evictions."
The city will additionally work with Lehigh County to pre-screen sheriff sale bidders. This collaboration will result in the disqualification of bidders who have owned delinquent properties or have "compliance issues."
Allentown will also consider going into the landlord business by evaluating "the use of federal funds to procure a former hotel or structure conducive to creating micro-dwelling units designed to create permeant supporting housing for those experiencing substance abuse or mental health crisis, LQBTQIA homeless, veterans and those in need of a supportive housing community."
Further, the bill states "Allentown will identify a permeant and reoccurring source of revenue to capacitate both its Housing Trust Fund and Land Bank to proactively and expeditiously increase the supply of affordable housing stock and restore vacant properties to productive use."
Other recommendations include the implementation of a point-based inspection system, which will "reward compliant and responsible landlords with less frequent and intensive inspections while targeting known slumlords with more regular inspections."
Other actions
In other news discussed at its Wednesday night meeting, council is considering asking voters to decide whether English should be removed as the official language of the City of Allentown, as stated in the Home Rule Charter. If the proposal is approved, the Lehigh County Board of Elections would then be directed to place a referendum question before Allentown voters, which would ask, "Shall paragraph B of Section 101 of the City of Allentown Home Rule Charter be removed from the Charter."
Council also approved a bill to amend the city's general offenses code to regulate establishments that offer BYOB options. The new regulations are needed "in order to protect the rights of residents and business owners to the quiet enjoyment of their property, to protect the health, welfare and safety of the residents and guests of the City of Allentown," according to the ordinance.
Finally, the administration will examine when the public will be again be permitted to attend council meetings at Allentown City Hall. Council directed the administration to seek the input of Director of Health Vicky Kistler prior to the body's next meeting.