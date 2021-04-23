ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Youth basketball is returning to city parks this summer.
The Allentown Department of Parks and Recreation announced Friday that registration is now open for the youth basketball summer league. Registration runs through June 1, and the city will offer boys' and girls' leagues in age divisions 9-10, 11-12 and 13-15.
League games begin June 7 at Cedar Beach, Percy Ruhe and Andre Reed parks.
Team registration is required through the parks and recreation page on the city website. Organizations will need to create an account, receive approval and register their team before the start of play.
The league will follow Pennsylvania Department of Health and CDC guidelines to make activities as safe as possible.
For more information, please contact the Allentown Department of Parks and Recreation at 610-437-7750 or visit the department's Facebook page.