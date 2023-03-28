ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It was a battle of the schools in Allentown Tuesday night.

The Allentown Police Athletic League held the championship for its fifth-grade league.

The five-week season came down to this. The top four teams from the east and west sides of the city faced off.

Even members of the Lehigh Valley Legends came out to cheer on the players.

The program includes unisex teams from each school in the Allentown School District.

Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca says this is about more than a fun time on the court.

"And to see interactions with police officers in a positive manner, and it's heartwarming to me to make that happen," Roca said. "And also from the officers involved."

"We're giving them life lessons and the ability to communicate and the ability to work through issues because we all want to have a safe community," he added.

This was the PAL program's first season since the pandemic.

Next month, the PAL league for sixth grade begins.

For more on PAL activities, check out the Allentown PAL Facebook page.