ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley got extra lucky this weekend as the community celebrated the 64th annual Allentown St. Patrick's Parade.

"We love our heritage and we just want to show it off... show Allentown ... you know... that we're proud of being Irish," said Phillip Ferguson, vice president of the St. Patrick's Parade Committee.

The parade coordination efforts started last September, Ferguson says.

"We have a fun filled day for everyone”, he said.

The luck of the Irish gathered downtown at the Fairgrounds track near Liberty and 19th Street on Sunday. Before the marching began, runners participated in a 5K and could be spotted in a sea of green.

"And then we're going to take a beautiful walk around the West End of Allentown,” said Dianne Mascari, president of the St. Patrick’s Parade Committee.

This year's parade featured local pipe bands and over 2,000 marchers from different companies, schools and organizations across the Lehigh Valley.

Plenty of "Happy St. Patrick's Day!" chants could be heard through the crowd.

The 2023 crowned parade king and queen joined the Lehigh Valley's oldest Irish celebration.

For St. Patrick's Parade King Frank Ford, it's a family tradition.

"My father and mother were king and queen in 1985, my brother in 2000, and my niece in 2015,” said Ford.

Childhood friends Nicole Scott and Amelia Vanwort have been attending the parade for over a decade. Like most in the crowd, when asked their favorite part of the parade… “the bag pipes!” Vanwort said without hesitation.

"We have Scottish and Irish in both of our bloods and we're just, we're really excited to be out here… it's a good day,” said Scott.