ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown residents expressed their concern over recent issues with the Allentown Parking Authority at the authority's board meeting Wednesday.

Complaints range from overzealous enforcement to excessive ticketing.

The parking authority says the uptick in tickets is due to increased responsibilities, and a 24-hour-a-day enforcement regulation.

But at the board meeting, parking authority chair Theodore Zeller says the authority is making two major changes: cutting enforcement at 10 p.m. unless it's called out, and allowing people to take their tickets to a magistrate, the latter of which Zeller says has resulted in 53 percent of all tickets given being dismissed.

Zeller says the parking authority is also looking into a communication director position. The director would be a liaison for residents and community groups to help them address parking concerns.

Zeller says he will be at the Allentown City Council special meeting Wednesday night aimed at addressing enforcement issues.