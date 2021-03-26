Generic parking meter
ALLENNTOWN, Pa. - Allentown residents who normally park on the street can now avoid getting some tickets while they're on vacation.

The city's parking authority is now offering what it calls a "vacation permit."

Officials tell us that for $25, the permit will allow city residents to park their car at the spiral deck in the 800 block of Linden Street for one week.

Residents can buy permits for up to two weeks per year.

Officials say that will keep them from getting on-street parking and street-cleaning tickets while they're out of town.

