ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Citing the continuing wave of development in Center City Allentown, the city’s parking authority has designs on replacing a downtown parking deck.
On Tuesday, the Allentown Parking Authority presented the city planning commission with plans for a new Walnut Street parking deck. The six-story, nearly 358,000-square-foot deck would replace the existing garage at Ninth and Walnut streets.
The planned 1,090-space parking deck will replace the existing 514-space deck and the neighboring 115-space Fountain Lot. The footprint of the new parking deck will reach into the parking authority’s adjacent surface lot, closing South Fountain Street between West Maple and West Walnut streets.
The parking authority will need to submit a street vacation request that will be reviewed by the planning commission and decided by Allentown City Council.
The current deck has entrances from Walnut, Maple and Ninth streets. The new deck will feature entrances from Maple and Walnut streets along with electric car charging stations and storm water management via a green roof. The one thing it won’t feature is parking attendants.
Parking authority Executive Director John Morgan outlined for planning commissioners the number of parking contracts the authority currently holds and looked at the ongoing development in the surrounding neighborhood that he says is driving the need for a new parking deck.
“We believe the development happening in Allentown now will continue,” he said.
Among the developments driving the need for parking are the recently completed Cityplace at the former Holiday Inn at Ninth and Hamilton streets and another City Center Development Corp. apartment project at 950 Hamilton St., Morgan told planning commissioners. The nearby Butz Corporate Center still has about 60,000 square feet of leasable space, and organizers behind the future Da Vinci Science Center hope to break ground in the next 12 to 16 months, he said.
The parking authority itself will add to the need for downtown parking as the project carves out roughly a third of an acre along the Walnut Street side of the new parking deck for development. Development allowed on the property includes retail and office uses although a layout presented to planning commissioners Tuesday noted apartments on that parcel. Developers have until Nov. 20 to submit their proposals to the parking authority.
Planning commissioners largely supported the project in its design, appearance and inclusion of the Walnut Street development portion of the plan. But board members opted to delay approval for at least a month thanks to a tiny parcel of land at Ninth and Walnut streets.
Ascot Circle Realty has proposed the 33-story Landmark Tower on a postage stamp piece of property at the corner of the existing parking deck. The developer received final project approval in 2015 and has since sought a series of extensions.
The developer’s attorney said his client only learned of the parking authority’s project on Monday and that he learned of the project and hour before the commission’s meeting on Tuesday. He asked the board to halt the hearing for at least a month until he and the developer had time to review the proposal.
The proposed parking deck is taller that the existing deck, and Landmark Tower’s lower floors were to cantilever over the existing garage. Project manager Paul McNemar told planning commissioners that the corner of the new deck is “notched out” to allow for the developer’s building and respect any easements.
The new garage will no longer have a South Ninth Street entrance and any pipes draining stormwater runoff through the developer’s property will be disconnected, McNemar said. Any issues regarding easements are between two private property owners and shouldn’t affect the commission’s decision-making process, he said.
Morgan chimed in to note that the parking authority has a plan that benefits the community and is ready to go, which shouldn’t be held up for a project that continues to languish.
Commissioners generally agreed that any issues between the parking authority and developer are indeed between two private entities over which the planning commission has no say. But the board ultimately decided to table the project for a month, giving the developer time to review the plan.