ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Parking Authority wants to take prison time off the table for parking violations.

The parking authority is asking city council to update and alter some parking ordinances.

The one that's gotten the most attention is the potential for residents to go to jail for a parking violation.

The parking authority wants any reference to prison to be removed from city ordinances in regard to parking.

A vote on the issue is set for next Wednesday.