ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Ask, and you shall receive. The Allentown Parking Authority has scheduled a public forum after residents voiced their frustrations at an Allentown City Council meeting last week.
When council President Daryl Hendricks told residents on March 1 that the council meeting was not the proper venue to bring parking authority complaints, Tilghman Street resident Betty Cauler requested a special meeting to do just that.
Now, it's on for Tuesday, March 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Americus Hotel. Free parking will be available on the community deck at 13 S. Sixth St., as long as attendees bring their parking receipts to the meeting.
Among their complaints, residents said previously that citizens who work during the day are unable to attend parking authority meetings that take place once a month on a Wednesday at noon.
While the public forum has been scheduled at a more convenient time for those who work day jobs, a special meeting of the parking authority board remains at noon on Thursday, March 16. That meeting, according to the website, is for the purpose of reviewing parking regulations.