ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some Lehigh County voters are facing parking fines.
Lehigh County posted "5 minute voter parking" signs outside the government center for people who were dropping off ballots. The signs are along the blue handicapped curb.
But the volume was so heavy Monday that some people were double parked.
The Allentown Parking Authority was seen writing several tickets, ranging from $50 to $100.
Lehigh County says if you need to drop off a ballot and there is no street parking, you can park in the lot used by the IBEW Local 375 union down the street.