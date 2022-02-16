ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council approved an ordinance requiring contractors meet additional requirements to work on city projects Wednesday night. The vote was 4-3.
The ordinance requires firms to provide proof that subcontractors participate in a class A apprenticeship program in their respective field.
Approval was granted after a debate by councilmembers, along with contractors and construction company owners, during the public comment session of Wednesday's well-attended meeting.
Ce-Ce Gerlach, Natalie Santos, Joshua Siegel and Vice President Ed Zucal voted in favor of the bill, while Candida Affa, Daryl Hendricks and President Cynthia Mota voted no.
Before the public spoke on the matter and the final vote was taken, several councilmembers expressed the need to gather more background information, making a motion to send the bill back to the Committee of the Whole for additional review. That motion failed, 3-4.
The responsible contractor ordinance stipulates that a contractor attempting to secure city building contracts greater than $100,000 offer class A apprenticeship programs. The program must conform to U.S. Department of Labor standards.
In addition, contractors "must make every effort to employ persons residing within the Lehigh Valley," and in no event shall less than 80% of the labor force working on the project be Lehigh Valley residents on any project worth more than $25,000.
A contractor must also pay all craft employees the current wage rate and fringe benefits required by federal, state and local governments.
Sponsors and supporters of the bill portrayed it as one that would promote and provide for a current and future workforce that would benefit Allentown for many years.
"I am supportive of any legislation that would improve the quality of life for our workers," Mayor Matthew Tuerk said.
"I believe this bill is about being pro-worker," Siegel said. "The most important thing we can do is support the workforce for tomorrow."
"The data is positive, the research is positive," Gerlach said.
Opponents said the requirements would prove fiscally irresponsible and foster project delays with taxpayers ultimately footing the bill through higher taxes.
"I truly believe the bidding process is going to be a big problem," Affa said. "Taxes, I believe, are going to go up … you will see it incurring more cost and leaving more work uncompleted."
"I want to know why we have to hurry this," Hendricks said. "There are so many questions that need to be answered. At what cost do our city taxpayers pay if this legislation is passed?"
"I, too, have concerns," Mota said. "I am concerned about taxpayers. Making the citizens of our city pay more taxes. I still believe there are many unanswered questions … I need more answers."
Other news
Council approved submitting an action plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the city to apply for and ultimately access more than $4 million in grant funds this calendar year. The federal money will be utilized for several activities, including demolition, public services, neighborhood improvements and program administration costs.
The legislative body also OK'd the city to submit an action plan to the same federal agency — HUD — to allocate $550,000 in unspent money from the Community Development Block Grant Program for traffic signals.
Wednesday night's action allows the city to amend the already submitted action plan which contained spending priorities designated in the previously submitted five-year consolidated plan. With the application, Allentown wants to reallocate stalled project funds.