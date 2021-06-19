ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Saturday marks the first new federal holiday since 1983.
An Allentown area Pastor is thankful to be celebrating Juneteenth for the first time as a holiday but says his church has been recognizing the day for years.
Rev. Dr. Gregory Edwards, Senior Pastor at Resurrected Life Community Church and Regional Director for POWER Interfaith spoke with the 69 News Sunrise team about the inportance of Juneteenth.
Dr. Edwards says he hopes the new holiday will educate and inspire community members about the end of slavery in the United States.