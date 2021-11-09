ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission granted preliminary/final approval for the construction of a new convenience store during its Tuesday afternoon meeting.
The proposal seeks to build a 6,070-square-foot Sheetz on a leased site located at 2939 Lehigh St. The proposal discussed included 39 parking spaces and two tire air machines, in addition to gasoline bays.
In addition, there will be sidewalks constructed along the store's frontage on 29th and Lehigh streets. Developers also told commission members they expect to have a "synergy" with the nearby AutoZone Auto Parts store, located at 2919 Lehigh St. The "synergy" includes access to the AutoZone portion.
Legal representatives for Sheetz envisioned Lehigh Street would serve as the convenience store's main access road. PennDOT already has granted Sheetz full access for left and right turns based on a traffic study conducted for the project. That said, lawyers acknowledged to the planning commission that the Highway Occupancy Permit issued by PennDOT is still under review. The city of Allentown is against full site access, instead proposing a restricted left turn.
"That's for them to duke it out," said Chairman Oldrich Foucek of the traffic lane issue. "...That's between them and PennDOT and our traffic department."
The board approved the plan subject to crosswalk and curb depression revisions, along with buffering along Lehigh Street in front of the property's AutoZone section.
In other news, the commission granted preliminary approval for the construction of a 130,000-square-foot warehouse to be located at 402 Basin St. The property is 13 acres, and the main site access will be through a new bridge to be constructed across Little Lehigh Creek coming off Martin Luther King Boulevard. The site is currently owned by the city's Industrial Development Authority.
Historically, the site has been used as an incinerator, solid waste, rock and soil disposal facility.