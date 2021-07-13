Allentown's Planning Commission approved Tuesday a 57-unit apartment building that will add to the hundreds of new units downtown.
City Center Investment Corp.'s Walnut View will be five stories high, with a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, Senior Project Manager Robert DiLorenzo said at a planning meeting.
Residents of the new development will use the gym and other amenities at Cityplace, City Center's apartments at 902 Hamilton St. DiLorenzo said the developer will contract for parking space with Allentown's parking authority.
DiLorenzo said demand for apartments continues to surge.
"There is a huge housing shortage right now," he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the increase in people working from home has made planning for parking more difficult, DiLorenzo said.
"That's kind of a new variable," DiLorenzo said of the "WFH" trend. Remote work instead of commuting can require more spaces be available during the day.
Walnut View will have some first-floor units that will be accessible from the street, he said. It will have a 3,500-square-foot "green roof," and the building may include public art.
"We'd like to work with the Allentown Arts Commission and find an opportunity for some public art on the site," DiLorenzo said. A mural along Walnut Street is one option. The next step for the project is the city's zoning board.
The Da Vinci Science Center was withdrawn from the agenda. The 80,000-square-foot center is proposed for Hamilton and Eighth streets. The plans will be submitted at a future meeting, according to a planning official. The center did not return a phone call for comment.
In other business, the planners considered a proposal for a Sheetz at 2939 Lehigh St., next to an AutoZone store. The 6,070-square-foot convenience store would have eight pumps. The store would not sell diesel fuel for trucks or be designed for large trucks to enter the parking lot, representatives for Sheetz said.
The planners reviewed an early sketch plan, and did not take any action on the Sheetz proposal.
The commission also reviewed a proposal to change a former convent at 508-512 Ridge St. into a nine-unit apartment building. That plan was forwarded to Allentown's zoning hearing board with a favorable recommendation, if certain conditions are met.
"I think with a little maintenance and repair it could be a logical use to convert to housing," Chairman Christian Brown said.
The planners welcomed a new member, Kelli Holzman.
