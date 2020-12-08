ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission gave preliminary approval Tuesday to the construction of a six-story, 1,090-space parking deck between Walnut and Maple streets.
The Allentown Parking Authority's proposed 357,700-square-foot deck would take the place of a garage at Walnut and Ninth streets and cover a nearby parking lot. Building the deck, identified as the Maple Street Parking Garage, would require closing a section of South Fountain Street. The proposal would add a net of about 460 parking spaces downtown.
James Whitney, a Walnut Street resident, objected to closing South Fountain to accommodate the new structure. He said two decks could be built instead of one and the street left open. He said Fountain Street is an important pedestrian walkway.
"We're not in the business of vacating streets to make development more easy," he said, while adding that he supports development and more parking.
City Councilwoman Ce-Ce Gerlach asked if there would be barriers to stop people from jumping off the top of the deck. Suicide fencing will be put up, representatives for the housing authority said.
Positive comments were also made. Joe Colasunno, who said he owns property in the 900 block of Hamilton Street, said the new deck would generate more pedestrian traffic on Ninth and Tenth streets.
Parking Authority Executive Director John Morgan said at a November meeting that downtown development created the need for a new parking deck.
The commission voted unanimously in favor of the parking plan. Final decisions are up to City Council.
The commission also approved plans for the kind of residential development that requires more parking. City Center Investment Corp. presented plans for 108 apartments at 932 West Hamilton St., with retail space on the first floor.
"We continue to see a very strong demand for apartments," even during the COVID-19 pandemic, City Center's Robert DiLorenzo said. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom residences will be available.
"Retail space can be a liability," he said of the first floor, but City Center will try to bring in service businesses that cater to tenants and office workers.
The commission approved City Center's proposal unanimously.
The planners also approved a plan for a 205,800-square-foot warehouse at 1115 American Parkway, adjacent to Coca-Cola Park, home of the Iron Pigs baseball team. Three lots, including the old AT&T property, will be consolidated into one, covering about 23.5 acres.
Griffin Industrial Realty plans to put up the "speculative" building, attorney Gregory Davis said, meaning there is no tenant yet.
"Are you able to estimate how many employees might work there?" Chairman Oldrich "Ollie" Foucek III asked. Davis, of the Saul, Ewing law firm in Wayne, Pennsylvania, said no estimate could be made without a tenant.
Foucek noted that the employment issue comes down to how many robots a warehouse uses, versus bringing in real people.
Truck traffic to the site will be able to use Route 22, Airport Road and American Parkway, not downtown streets.
Commission member Anthony Toth said the proposal, unlike most other warehouses in the Lehigh Valley, does not take away farmland.
The planners also got a first look at a plan to demolish and replace 1970s-era public housing at Lehigh Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
As the meeting wound down after about 3.5 hours, Chairman Foucek said he will retire after Allentown Mayor Ray O'Connell names a replacement. Foucek, an attorney, said that after nearly three decades on the planning commission, he is ready to focus on some new things.
He will not seek re-election as chairman at the board's January reorganization meeting. Foucek has held several volunteer posts and served on the board of the Allentown Art Museum and the Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority. He has also been a volunteer at his alma mater, Lehigh University.
