The Allentown Planning Commission approved Tuesday a new Popeyes restaurant to replace a failed burger outlet at 1935 S. Fourth St.
"We have a rundown abandoned Checkers" at the site now, attorney Michael Malloy said. Malloy, representing Allentown Fourth LLC, said the restaurant will cover 2,145 square feet, and that new ownership will add to the shrubbery and trees at the site to have a better barrier between Popeyes and adjacent property.
Planning Chairman Christian Brown expressed concern about the speaker for the drive-through, but was assured it could be positioned so it will not bother neighbors.
Anna and Thomas Amant, who lives directly behind the property, showed up at the meeting in City Hall to say that when the location was a Checkers and since, maintenance has been poor.
Erika Reed of the Dreher Group, representing the developer, said the property will be kept up, and that there will be no outdoor seating or music. Popeyes locations focus on drive-through sales.
Popeyes sells fried chicken, and a sandwich it introduced in 2019 started "the chicken wars" among fast-food chains, according to industry analysts.
The plan was approved during the meeting, which was held in-person and virtually.
Royal Farms, a Baltimore-based convenience-store chain also known for fried chicken, was up next but only to seek the commission's comments on its plans. That store is proposed for 3015 Lehigh St., site of the Brass Rail restaurant. That Allentown fixture will move, though the next location has not been disclosed.
Attorney Joseph Zator II brought along a team to address any questions, including Mark Sorrentino, whose family has owned "The Rail" since the 1930s.
Zator said the 5,380-square-foot store will have a seating area, fuel pumps, and a car wash.
"It's really kind of a mixed-use development," Brown said, because Royal Farms will be a restaurant, gas station, and convenience store.
Robert Hill, whose Retail Sites firm develops Royal Farms outlets, said the store will be open 24 hours per day. It will be the second in the Lehigh Valley, he said. Plans for a location at 2355 Ave. A in Bethlehem, near the Lehigh Valley International Airport, were submitted in 2020.
The chain operates more than 200 sites, with many in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia.
Traffic is a concern, said Commissioner Damien Brown, with a proposal for a Sheetz convenience store nearby.
The meeting ended after about 75 minutes, a brief session for the planning commission, which sometimes discusses projects for four hours.