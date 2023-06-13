ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission recommended a land development plan for an affordable housing project Tuesday afternoon at City Hall.

The proposal, offered for 38-40 S. Eighth St., calls for the demolition of an existing parish house of the current Life Church campus and construction of a 59,107 square-foot, four-story, 52-unit building.

It would be known as Walnut Square Apartments. Officials representing the applicant said the application had changed the proposal previously offered which stipulated a five-story, 64-unit affordable housing project geared to senior citizens. The operator will be Cortex Residential.

The applicant said Tuesday afternoon parking will be handled at the Walnut Street Garage with 38 total spaces. The cost of parking may or may not be included in the rent with units being subsidized, and will be offered to tenants who are not being subsidized. There will be a short-term loading and unloading zone in the building's front.

Chairman Christian Brown suggested "warmer colors" would enhance the facility's appearance. The commission also granted two waivers requested governing slope and plan requirements involving the project.

In other business, the commission tabled a plan from applicant Gary Newman and Blackstone Structures for a 66-foot five-story, mixed-use building with market-rate housing with four stories and 19,000 square-feet of retail on the first floor at 926-930 Hamilton St.

The proposal calls also for the demolition of levels one and two of the existing three-story structure at 926 Hamilton St. where Kruper Brothers Appliances operated until 2019. The other lot contains a four-story building which will be retained due to historical relevance and connection to General Harry C. Trexler.

The commission later approved another Newman proposal calling for the construction of an eight-story, mixed-use multi-family building at 826-828 Turner St.. The building, to be known as The Swans and offered by developer Blackstone Structures, would house 142 residential units with onsite and offsite parking and retail space. In connection with the project, a three-story house at 828-830 Turner St. would be razed.

The plan before the commission did not change the building's footprint or apartments previously approved, but increased the number of units, changed the project's aesthetics to include brick and granite, and altered the building's entrance from Turner Street to Chestnut Street.

In other news, planners recommended an adaptive use request to add five dwelling units to an apartment building. The property, located at 418 N. Franklin St., is owned by developer Nat Hyman and has currently 16 units.