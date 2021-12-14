ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission granted preliminary/final land approval to a new City Center Investment Corp. apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.
The four-story, 125-unit project - called 1010 Apartments - will be located at 1010 W. Hamilton St., at the site of the former AAA building. The project will feature a mix of one- and two-bedroom and studio units. The breakdown includes 34 percent studio, 45 percent one-bedroom and 21 percent two-bedroom. The building's construction will feature slate and diamond metal shingles, red and white bricks, and vinyl. Several planners said they liked the building's design and appearance.
Much of the discussion centered around two subjects. The first involved tenant parking, which will be roughly 400 feet away in the Maple Street parking garage, according to Robert DiLorenzo, senior project manager with City Center. The parking garage will have roughly 1,110 spots. Streetscape and lighting improvements are proposed between the units and the deck where tenants will park.
The second involved how to minimize double parking for parcel deliveries. City Center officials noted they have a system for delivery drivers to avoid double parking on Hamilton Street, which included utilizing Maple Street. However, planners added a stipulation to their approval that City Center work with the city and the Allentown Parking Authority to establish a dedicated loading and unloading zone to minimize double parking.
"We all drive it...sometimes there are multiple double parkers," Planner Jeff Glazier said.
In other business, planners tabled a preliminary/final plan for a convenience store to be located at 3015 Lehigh St. The applicant - Two Farms, Inc. - plans to construct a 5,408-square-foot Royal Farms with fuel pumps - including diesel fuel - and car wash on the site. The store is expected to employ 50-to-100 part-time and full-time workers, developers said.
Representatives for the company said they will address traffic issues on Lehigh Street with PennDOT, and that a traffic impact study has yet to be completed. They anticipate the traffic study will be ready by mid-February.
Planners raised various questions and expressed concerns about truck traffic and turns onto Lehigh Street and to a lesser extent on 31st Street, based on the company's plans. Due to those concerns and a lack of traffic study, the issue was tabled.
In other news, the commission granted final plan approval for the construction of a 130,000-square-foot warehouse to be located at 402 Basin St. The property is 13 acres, and the main site access will be through a new bridge to be constructed across Little Lehigh Creek coming off Martin Luther King Boulevard. The site is currently owned by the city's Industrial Development Authority and historically, the site has been used as an incinerator, solid waste, rock and soil disposal facility.
The applicant, Serfass Construction, requested a waiver from a SALDO requiring a specific height of an excavation line. The board approved the waiver.
Finally, planners approved extending conditional preliminary/final land approval on a project slated for 1 Center Square, located at 702 W. Hamilton St. The extension was requested because the "office lease market is in flux." The project's approval, offered by City Center Investment Corp., was extended until Jan. 14, 2024.