ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission granted conditional preliminary/final approval to a proposed entertainment venue Tuesday afternoon at City Hall.

The project, offered by City Center Investment Corp., would be at 935-937 and 939 Hamilton St. and be called Archer Music Hall.

It would rest mid-block between a four-story structure to the east and a six-story structure to the west. City Center said the project would cater to events "too small for the PPL Arena."

It would accommodate standing room audiences of between 1,500 and 1,800 people.

The project has been at work "for about the last five years," Robert DiLorenzo, senior project manager with City Center, said. "It is fitting to have this venue on this location at this site."

The building would be five bays wide and would feature an open terrace at the second story located behind large, arched openings. The central marquee would span three bays with a black metal and glass storefront system.

There will also be a comedy club in the building, a rooftop terrace, stage for performances, lounges and a Very Important Person lounge. The goal is to have the rooftop and taverns open even when there are no acts, but that issue is yet to be determined, DiLorenzo said.

"Our goal is to create as much street activation as possible," DiLorenzo said.

The City Center representative said the organization would comply with city noise ordinances.

A Historic Architectural Review Board project review Feb. 6 noted, with two design exceptions, the proposal "largely complies with guidelines for new construction." This includes "size, scale, massing, materials, and design."

Suggestions for improvement centered on increasing the bulk and height of the cornice at the front facade and installing a storefront security system.

City Center will return before the commission on a waiver request. If approved, the venue is expected to open in 2024.

In other news, the board granted final land development approval for a proposed 63,305 square-foot, four-story, 49-unit apartment building.

The project, offered for 1528-1552 Hamilton Street, calls for a four-story, 49-unit apartment building and parking lot reconfiguration. The development will create affordable housing for seniors and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The project is a collaboration between HDC MidAtlantic and Alliance for Building Communities. The building will be located adjacent to the Community Music School in the 1500 block of Hamilton Street.

The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency awarded almost $1.2 million in low income housing tax credits for the project. The applicant, 1528 West, received also more than $800,000 in National Housing Trust Funds and $250,000 in HOME Funds from the City of Allentown.

Between 20 and 25 percent of the 49 units will be utilized by residents with intellectual disabilities, with the remaining 75 to 80 percent occupied by people ages 55 or older. When completed, the project would be the first Creative Living Option in the Lehigh Valley to include residents with and without disabilities.

The project received zoning hearing board relief on parking last month. Erich Schock, an attorney representing the applicant, said the proposal has been redesigned to facilitate as much on-site parking as possible.

However, the project received negative comments from a representative of the Community Music School at 1544 Hamilton St. Those comments were based on traffic patterns generated from the proposal. The commission recommended a "safe" resolution by better utilizing crosswalks and speed bumps and recommended in the approval both sides would continue to work toward an amicable solution.

In other news, the commission reviewed a preliminary/final land development for a four-story, U-Haul of Pennsylvania Self Storage facility to be located at 1601 Union Blvd. The facility will feature one or two employees and provide customers with a 5-by-5 and 5-by-10 rental lots. Some outstanding issues involve steep slope and parking reductions.

In other reviews, planners granted preliminary/final land development plan for a 15,360-square foot facility, set for 702 E. Cedar St. The three buildings - designed tiered and separate - would be used for vehicle "dry storage." Two of the buildings would face Cedar Street, the other Gilmore Street. Planners granted a partial sidewalk deferral request by the applicant.

Finally, planners tabled a proposed preliminary/final 28,000 square-foot multi-storage facility offered by Stack-Allentown & Hanover LLC at 2118 Hanover Ave.