ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission granted preliminary/final plan approval for a redevelopment project featuring a new warehouse Tuesday afternoon.
The applicant, Emmaus Avenue QOZ B, LLC, proposes to build a 224,000-square-foot warehouse on a 13.7-acre lot located at 2401 W. Emaus Ave. The site has a current manufacturing facility - built during the 1950s - with two existing access points which provides access to a truck court.
The proposed warehouse - which is under the Class A warehouse designation - would be made of precast concrete, feature 43 loading docks and would maintain two access traffic points. The developer plans to construct a storm water basin. The building is a candidate for more than one tenant.
In other news, the commission granted preliminary/final plan approval for Riverview Lofts II.
The applicant - Riverview Lofts Allentown II - plans to locate the project at North Railroad and West Allen streets. The plan consists of building 2,943 square feet of retail space, 6,898 square feet devoted to a gym and related amenities, and 66,540 square feet of apartments translating into 61 units.
A closer look at the plans presented Tuesday afternoon included a breakdown of those 61 units. A total of 22 of those are delegated for one-bedroom units, 29 are two-bedrooms, and 10 are three-units.
Riverview Lofts is proposing 71 total parking units. The site would feature vehicular access from Railroad and Allen streets.
In addition to the plan approval, planners granted a waiver sought by the applicant.
In other business, the commission granted a two-year conditional preliminary/final approval extension to a proposed project to be located at 868 Constitution Drive. The request, from Arthur Swallow on behalf of the Allentown Community Development Company, is entitled Penn Square Section 6.
The project was granted preliminary/final plan approval initially six years ago to the day - June 14, 2016. Since that time the project has received three extensions, with Tuesday's extension being the fourth.
Also at the meeting, planners granted a waiver from the city's Land Development Controls Ordinance surrounding excavation or slope line requirements. The applicant, 1134 Hanover Avenue, also sought and received preliminary/final plan approval to build a 3,380-square-foot restaurant at the same location.
The proposed restaurant would feature dine-in and take-out meals and would start out as a "BYOB" facility, with a liquor license a later possible pursuit.
Finally, a preliminary/final plan request for a 2,475-square-foot Popeyes Restaurant with a drive thru proposed for 701 N. 19th St. was pulled at the applicant's request.