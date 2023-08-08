ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission approved a preliminary/final land development plan and recommended an adaptive reuse request for a proposed retail and residential development Tuesday afternoon at City Hall.

The project, scheduled for 926-930 W. Hamilton St., calls for construction of five stories above grade and one story below grade. The building's height will total 66 feet. Developers indicated Tuesday the plan now calls for improved circulation at the building's rear, enlarged trash areas, a loading area lift, and a bike rack. The second floor now includes a balance of loading areas along with alterations to design on the fourth and fifth floors.

On July 17 the zoning hearing board granted applicant Gary Newman and Blackstone Structures a building demolition request for levels one and two of a three-story structure currently at the location.

Kruper Brothers Appliances operated at the facility until 2019. A building at 930 Hamilton St. will be maintained due to its historical nature.

"I think it's a great adaptive reuse," Chairman Christian Brown said of the proposal.

In other news, planners recommended approval of a request to rezone properties on North Front Street and Riverside Drive.

The request, made by John Palumbo, chief operating officer at Urban Residential Properties, would change zoning for properties located at 51 N. Front. St. and 115 Riverside Dr. from Business/Light Industrial to Business-5 Urban Commercial District. The project would be part of the city's Waterfront development.

The rezoning request is independent of Urban Renewal's other projects, which include the redevelopment of Neuweiler Brewery. The two properties, which Palumbo has previously described as parking lots adjacent to the PPL substation, together comprise about 3.4 acres.

In other business, the commission granted a two-year timeline extension to record a project plan and begin construction for a warehouse at 1811 Greenwood St. SW. The applicant, MFB Allentown, cited changing market conditions and COVID-19 as reasons for the extension request.

Finally, the planning commission granted conditional preliminary/final approval for the construction of a 10,625-square-foot parking lot for 24 tractor trailers at 2268 S. 12th St. The spaces will be leased to a single trucking company and the leasing of the property is separate from the property owner.