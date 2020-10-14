ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The Allentown Planning Commission has signed off on plans for a self-storage facility near the former South Fourth Street Kmart.
Project engineer Bryan Ritter on Tuesday laid out plans for a CubeSmart franchise at 1384 S. Fifth St. The developer plans to demolish an existing building and add a three-story addition to another existing building, which will be situated near South Fifth Street.
A pair of one-story buildings will be situated along the property line near the neighboring McDonald’s. Ritter told planning commissioners during the online meeting that the entire project will feature 524 storage units. Some units will be accessible via exterior doors and others will accessible inside the larger, climate-controlled building, he said.
Access to the property will be off Chapel Avenue.
A similar project was built on the site of the former Union Boulevard A-Treat bottling plant.
The property includes two parcels that will be consolidated into one. Irene Woodward, the city’s planning and zoning director, said the two parcels total 5 acres but the proposed development comprises just under 1.7 acres.
The developer said there are no immediate plans for the back portion of the property although building out the entire lot could be a consideration further down the road. The developer also had discussions to purchase the neighboring Kmart parcel but those talks are on hold.
In response to a question from the board, city planning staff said South Fifth Street remains an open street, but it’s not in great shape. South Fifth Street is essentially a dead-end street and will not be connected to South Fourth Street, according to city staff.
Planning commissioners expressed few concerns about the proposal. Commissioners asked the developer and staff to assure that emergency vehicles will have adequate access around the buildings and that trucks will have enough room, if necessary, to back out of the gate at Chapel Avenue.
The planning commission unanimously approved land development plans and a 10-year postponement to install sidewalks along South Fifth Street.