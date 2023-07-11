ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission received a presentation on a plan to convert floors of a former office building to an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon at City Hall.

The proposal, offered by Florida-based real estate investment firm DLP Capital, involves a 254,782-square-foot eight-story property known as Dream Grand Plaza which is located at 835 Hamilton St. The plan calls for reconverting five of the eight stories into 118 market-rate units with Allentown-based Serfass Construction serving as the contractor.

A construction company announced Wednesday that it will be building more than 100 apartments at a mostly empty office building on Hamilton Street in Allentown.

The apartments are proposed for floors two through six with some units featuring two floors connected by spiral staircases. Amenities will include a fitness center, game room, lounge, co-op space, dog wash, package and media rooms.

DLP Capital's representatives said packages will be delivered on Ninth Street and the building will have motorized shades for the windows. Demand for parking will be reduced compared to commercial.

"I think it's a fantastic project," Chairman Christian Brown said. "...I personally think this is one of the best outcomes for this building."

In other news, planners granted a six-month extension on existing submitted plans for the proposed construction of a 33-floor, 5,194-square-foot office and residential building at 90 S. Ninth St. known as The Landmark Tower. The vote was 3-2.

The applicant, Ascot Circle Realty, is significantly altering the previously approved proposal to include more residential housing. The project has previously received six years of extensions. When the last extension was granted, it was done under the pretense it was the final extension.

Ascot Circle cited COVID and changing market conditions as reasons for the extension request.

The planning commission engaged in lengthy debate about whether the extension should be granted, and whether, given the proposed alterations, it was an existing or new plan.