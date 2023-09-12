ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission tabled a rezoning request to establish a mixed-use zoning overlay district Tuesday afternoon at City Hall.

The request, from City Center Investment Corp., involves a mix of residential and commercial uses to apply to land formerly occupied by the Allentown State Hospital. A mixed-use redevelopment proposal named Northridge has been proposed for the property. This proposal includes rental and for-sale homes with age-restricted homes. Retail stores and an educational use are planned as part of the commercial uses, in addition to "flex spaces" and medical offices.

There is one four-story building proposed for the site, with the rest rising to three stories or less.

Robert DiLorenzo, director of planning and construction for City Center Group, said his company had been looking at the property since the start of 2022 and that site has been vacant for roughly 20 years. He said his company closed on the property Aug. 30. The site is currently accessed off Hanover Avenue and DiLorenzo said he would like to preserve oak trees on the site, adding there are about 70 acres proposed of preserved property.

City Center will be conducting a traffic study and do anticipate various upgrades to accomodate the project. There will also be a dedicated pedestrian and bicycle pathway as part of the plan.

No warehouses or truck terminals are proposed for the site.

"We want to put this site back into use for the City of Allentown," DiLorenzo said. "...We're going to be doing refinement on this plan over the next six months...It's a concept plan."

Planner Damien Brown said he "loved the concept," but had several questions about a very complicated project, adding he had only received information on the property recently.

"This is a multiple step process that is going to play out over the years," Brown said.

Chairman Christian Brown agreed with Damien Brown that there was "a lot to digest." He added, however, city staff had looked at the plan in detail.

"Why can't we have some time to look at this?" Planner Anthony Toth said.

This led to the commission tabling the plan.

In other business, the planning commission approved two-year extensions for two Allentown Commerce Park projects. One extension involves a demolition and three buildings located at 1602 S.12th St. The other covers two buildings at 1401-1559 S. 12th St.

In other news, the commission approved an adaptive re-use request from State Holding Company to convert a building located on a 10,000-square foot lot at 639-645 N. Eighth St. to 12 residential apartments. Some commission members expressed concerns about the size of the proposed units and that the bedrooms do not have closets.