ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The Allentown Planning Commission will review proposals next week for a 49-unit apartment building and a 140,000-square-foot warehouse.

The apartments would be built at 1528 W. Hamilton St. Downtown Allentown has seen a surge in apartment development, but mostly in the Neighborhood Improvement Zone, a 130-acre area where developers can pay off debt with money that would otherwise go toward some state and local taxes.

Developer 1528 West LP also plans a parking garage at the site, which is home now to an office building.

The board will also take a look at a sketch plan for warehouse/industrial buildings proposed by J.G. Petrucci Co.

One is for a 140,000-square-foot building at 1024 N. Bradford St. The other site is 1051 American Parkway NE, where Petrucci plans three buildings for a self-storage facility.

Agendas may change before meetings are held. The Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, March 8, at 12:15 p.m. See the city website for details.

